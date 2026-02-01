Dealing a Blow to Headache

Headache is one of the most common health issues experienced by people. Almost everyone on earth has suffered from this pain and discomfort at some point in life. Though headaches are very common and may appear non-injurious, they can seriously interfere with daily activities, work, routine, and even sleep.

Ayurveda categorises headaches into Vatika, Paittika, and Kaphaja types based on their signs and symptoms. Certain headaches are also classified according to their pattern of manifestation, such as Suryavartha, in which the severity of pain increases as the sun grows stronger toward the afternoon, and Ardhavabhedaka, where pain involves only one half of the head or face. After a thorough clinical analysis of causes, aggravating factors, and associated symptoms such as heaviness of the head, intolerance to sound and light, and a sensation of nausea or vomiting, the Ayurvedic physician determines the nature of the headache.

Seriousness of Headache: If an individual develops a sudden-onset headache of short duration but high severity, it requires immediate medical attention. Headaches associated with sinusitis get relieved only after correcting the underlying cause. Migrainous headaches, being chronic in nature, often require lifestyle correction, stress management, and timely intake of food along with medications.