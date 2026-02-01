Dealing a Blow to Headache

Headache is one of the most common health issues experienced by people. Almost everyone on earth has suffered from this pain and discomfort at some point in life. Though headaches are very common and may appear non-injurious, they can seriously interfere with daily activities, work, routine, and even sleep.
Ayurveda categorises headaches into Vatika, Paittika, and Kaphaja types based on their signs and symptoms. Certain headaches are also classified according to their pattern of manifestation, such as Suryavartha, in which the severity of pain increases as the sun grows stronger toward the afternoon, and Ardhavabhedaka, where pain involves only one half of the head or face. After a thorough clinical analysis of causes, aggravating factors, and associated symptoms such as heaviness of the head, intolerance to sound and light, and a sensation of nausea or vomiting, the Ayurvedic physician determines the nature of the headache.
Seriousness of Headache: If an individual develops a sudden-onset headache of short duration but high severity, it requires immediate medical attention. Headaches associated with sinusitis get relieved only after correcting the underlying cause. Migrainous headaches, being chronic in nature, often require lifestyle correction, stress management, and timely intake of food along with medications.
Role of Seasonal Purification: Vasanthika vamanam: Headaches are often associated with a sense of heaviness in the head. Kapha-related issues such as recurrent rhinitis, early morning sneezing, continuous running nose, and frequent colds can be effectively treated with vamanam (therapeutic emesis). The vasantha ritu (spring season), which follows winter and precedes summer, is considered the best time for this therapy. This seasonal purification is known as Vasanthika Vamanam and is recommended as a preventive protocol for individuals prone to kapha-dominant disorders.
Role of Regular Bowel Movements: Individuals suffering from constipation are more prone to headaches. Hence, while treating headaches, Ayurvedic physicians prioritise correcting bowel habits. This is closely associated with timely intake of food, early dinners preferably between 6:30–7:30 pm, and lunches around 12:30–1:30 pm.
Role of Good Sleep: Adequate sleep relaxes the body and mind and prevents excessive secretion of stress hormones like cortisol, which in turn helps reduce headaches. One must ensure at least 6–8 hours of sound sleep daily.
Stress-Free Life: Stress can be defined as any factor that distances an individual from inner peace and happiness. Minimising stress in daily life is crucial.
Role of Nasyam: After correcting bowel movements and performing koshta shodhana (detoxification of the alimentary tract), Ayurvedic physicians commonly advise nasyam as a key treatment for headaches. Various oils such as Anu Tailam, Shadbindu Tailam, Ksheerabala Tailam, Nimba Tailam, ghee preparations, and fine powders (choornas) are used.
Role of Head Oils: Regular application of medicated head oils and bathing can significantly help in preventing headaches—migraine. Oils such as Prapaundarikadi Tailam, Balaguluchyadi Tailam, and Asanamanjishtadi Tailam are commonly used. However, head oil application is contraindicated in sinus-related headaches.
Role of Internal Medications: A wide range of internal medicines—including kashayas, choornas, arishtas, asavas, and gutikas—are used in headache management, selected carefully by the physician.