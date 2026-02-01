Product Review | Dew Wizardry

I’m not usually the type to wax poetic about skincare, but Leafoberryy’s Mucin Fusion Face Serum feels like someone bottled the concept of “plump, happy skin” and added a tiny botanist in there for good measure. From the very first pump, the texture struck me—light, silky, almost glide-y—with zero stickiness and no “film” situation afterward (a personal pet peeve). The star here is okra extract, which I didn’t know could double as a skincare hero. Apparently this little vegetable carries plant-based mucilage that behaves like a moisture magnet, and my face can confirm. There’s genuinely a soft, springy, almost cushioned feel after it absorbs.

The supporting cast deserves applause too: gotu kola quietly assisting with firmness, lotus extract doing its calming, antioxidant zen routine, and papaya enzymes gently sweeping away texture without any tingle or stinging. I’ve had the unfortunate pleasure of trying “gentle exfoliants” that were clearly lying, but this one is actually polite. I’ve been using it in the morning under sunscreen for that dewy, alive look, and at night under moisturiser where it feels like a quiet repair ritual. It plays well with others (no pilling!), hasn’t caused breakouts, and somehow strikes the “lightweight but effective” balance that is so rare. If you want a vegan, plant-powered alternate to snail mucin—this is a serum worth meeting.