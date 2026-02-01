The Good Bacteria

When 29-year-old Avani Mehta’s 10-step routine left her skin inflamed and dehydrated, she assumed she needed stronger acids. “I thought tingling meant the products were working,” she laughs. Instead, her dermatologist told her to do the unthinkable: stop. No exfoliants, no harsh actives—just barrier repair and microbiome-supporting formulas. “It felt counter-intuitive to do less, but my skin finally calmed down,” she says.

Avani’s experience mirrors a shift happening across beauty: the rise of microbiome skincare, which treats bacteria not as dirt to be stripped away, but as essential collaborators in barrier health, hydration, and immune balance.

“Think of the microbiome as an invisible shield,” says dermatologist Dr Kiran Sethi, MD at Isya Aesthetics. In a balanced state, these microbes maintain the skin’s acidic pH, keep pathogens out, and help the immune system behave. “When skin’s pH balance is disrupted—a state known as dysbiosis—the barrier weakens and immune signalling misfires,” she explains, laying the groundwork for chronic inflammation.