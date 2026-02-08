Conditioning Lips Through Cold Weather

During winter, many patients arrive feeling frustrated, having tried countless lip balms with little or no lasting relief. Cracked, sore lips can affect comfort, confidence, and even daily activities like eating and speaking. Yet winter lip care does not need to be complicated or expensive. The key lies in understanding why lips suffer during colder months and in building gentle, consistent habits that protect and allow them to heal naturally.
Why do lips crack in cold weather?
The skin on our lips is uniquely delicate. It is much thinner than the rest of the facial skin and, importantly, it lacks oil glands that normally help retain moisture. This makes lips especially vulnerable to environmental changes. Cold winds, low outdoor humidity, and dry indoor heating strip away what little hydration is present, leading to dryness, cracking, and sometimes painful splits. Many people instinctively lick their lips for temporary relief, but this habit actually worsens the problem. Saliva contains enzymes that break down the skin barrier, and as it evaporates, it leaves the lips even drier than before.
Too much of lipcare
Adding to the issue, certain lip care products can make matters worse rather than better. One patient, a teacher who spent long hours outdoors, repeatedly applied a minty “medicated” lip balm throughout the day. Despite frequent use, her lips became increasingly irritated and began peeling. Flavoured, fragranced, or tingling balms often contain ingredients such as menthol, camphor, cinnamon, or strong perfumes. While these may feel soothing or refreshing at first, they can dry out the lips further or cause irritation and sensitivity with repeated use.
Keeping it simple, consistent
Instead, it is best to choose bland, barrier-building formulations. Ingredients such as petroleum jelly, beeswax, shea butter, and ceramides are effective at sealing in moisture and protecting the skin without causing irritation. I often recommend plain petroleum jelly. It is inexpensive, hypoallergenic, and forms a reliable protective layer against cold air and wind. Apply a thin layer before going outdoors and a more generous amount at bedtime.
Night-time care is particularly important. During sleep, especially in heated bedrooms, lips can lose moisture quickly. A young professional once described how her persistently cracked lips improved dramatically after she began applying a thick layer of ointment each night before bed. Within a week, the painful splitting had stopped, and her lips felt soft and comfortable again.
Sun protection is often overlooked in winter, but it remains essential. Ultraviolet rays reflect off snow and can damage the lips, particularly the lower lip. Over time, this may lead to pigmentation changes or premature ageing. For daytime use, choose a lip balm with SPF 30 or higher when spending time outdoors.
It is also important not to overuse lip products. Constant reapplication can lead to build-up and irritation. Reapplying gently every few hours is usually sufficient. Avoid scrubbing the lips or picking at flakes, as this delays healing. Staying well hydrated by drinking enough water and using a humidifier indoors can also help counteract dry air.
Internal factors should not be ignored. Persistent cracking at the corners of the mouth may indicate deficiencies in iron, B vitamins, or zinc.
Sustainable lip care is about long-term, gentle habits. Using fewer products with unnecessary additives reduces both irritation and waste. If lips remain severely painful, bleed frequently, or develop unusual discolouration, it is important to consult a dermatologist, as these signs may indicate infections or other conditions requiring targeted treatment.
Remember, lip care is about doing less, but with consistency.