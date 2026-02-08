Conditioning Lips Through Cold Weather

During winter, many patients arrive feeling frustrated, having tried countless lip balms with little or no lasting relief. Cracked, sore lips can affect comfort, confidence, and even daily activities like eating and speaking. Yet winter lip care does not need to be complicated or expensive. The key lies in understanding why lips suffer during colder months and in building gentle, consistent habits that protect and allow them to heal naturally.

Why do lips crack in cold weather?

The skin on our lips is uniquely delicate. It is much thinner than the rest of the facial skin and, importantly, it lacks oil glands that normally help retain moisture. This makes lips especially vulnerable to environmental changes. Cold winds, low outdoor humidity, and dry indoor heating strip away what little hydration is present, leading to dryness, cracking, and sometimes painful splits. Many people instinctively lick their lips for temporary relief, but this habit actually worsens the problem. Saliva contains enzymes that break down the skin barrier, and as it evaporates, it leaves the lips even drier than before.

Too much of lipcare

Adding to the issue, certain lip care products can make matters worse rather than better. One patient, a teacher who spent long hours outdoors, repeatedly applied a minty “medicated” lip balm throughout the day. Despite frequent use, her lips became increasingly irritated and began peeling. Flavoured, fragranced, or tingling balms often contain ingredients such as menthol, camphor, cinnamon, or strong perfumes. While these may feel soothing or refreshing at first, they can dry out the lips further or cause irritation and sensitivity with repeated use.