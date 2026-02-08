Hot Under the Collar

Rhea wakes up feeling fine—no diagnosis, no dramatic symptom, nothing worth a doctor’s appointment. Yet her skin flushes too easily, workouts drain her, and sleep never feels truly restorative. Clothes that once felt comfortable feel irritating by evening.

Across clinics and wellness spaces, people who eat well, hydrate, and “do everything right” still report feeling overwhelmed in their own bodies. The explanation gaining traction is not deficiency, but inflammation.

Once just a medical term, chronic low-grade inflammation is now part of the everyday vocabulary of ageing, fatigue, hormonal shifts, and skin sensitivity. Researchers link inflammation to about 60 per cent of adult mortality and estimate it affects nearly half the global adult population through its role in chronic diseases—heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, and certain cancers.