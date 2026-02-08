Product Review: Lash Royalty

I don’t usually fall in love with a mascara on the first swipe, but re/do Beauty’s Beyond Bold Mascara got me. From the moment I pulled out that oddly triangular brush (genius, btw), I was hooked. The bristles alternate between short and long like they’re born to organise lashes, and the brush distributes just the right amount of product. The formula itself is ridiculously creamy—almost like a gel mousse hybrid. It glides on without that dry drag that some mascaras inflict. One coat gave me definition and length. What truly surprised me was the shine. There’s this subtle glossy, high-polish finish that makes lashes look almost vinyl.

Performance-wise, it stays put. I wore it through work, lunch, evening out, all without flaking, smudging, or giving me raccoon couture. My lashes stayed lifted for hours. Bonus points: it’s vegan, water- and sweat-resistant, zero clumps, no spider legs, and no weird crispy lash syndrome. Also: black black. Not “dark grey in certain lighting” black. If you like drama and density, it builds effortlessly without heaviness. Final verdict: it earns its name and then some.