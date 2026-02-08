The Root of All Radiance

Once confined to traditional medicine cabinets, ginseng creams are now enjoying a moment in the skincare spotlight, fuelled by the global rise of K-beauty and a growing preference for slow, skin-strengthening ingredients. Rich in antioxidants and ginsenosides, ginseng is celebrated for energising tired skin, supporting collagen, and improving circulation—benefits that translate into a healthy, rested radiance rather than overnight transformation. Unlike high-impact actives that promise instant results, ginseng creams appeal to those seeking balance: barrier repair, long-term resilience, and a glow that builds steadily with use. In an era where skincare is shifting from quick fixes to intentional care, this ancient root feels perfectly at home in modern jars.

What is ginseng doing in skincare?