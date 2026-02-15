Do positive affirmations work? A psychologist unpacks the evidence

You may become more self-critical, and this may make you more likely to experience anxiety, depression and even self-harm.

In contrast, self-affirmation theory suggests repeating positive ideas about yourself can protect you from these negative mental health symptoms, boosting your mood and sense of self-worth.

Is there evidence positive affirmations work?

Yes – in some contexts.

A review from 2025 combined and analysed results from 67 studies. These looked at the effects on participants’ wellbeing of writing positive affirmations or repeating them out loud.

The review found positive affirmations did have a meaningful impact on how participants viewed themselves and connected with others. But the effect was small.

Some studies have found repeating positive affirmations can protect social media users’ self-esteem and boost the overall mental health of university students.

One 2025 study looked at women undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. It found those who listened to music alongside recordings of positive affirmations felt less depressed and drowsy, compared to those who listened only to music.

Another study from 2025 examined adults with depression symptoms, but no diagnosis. It found those who wrote personal positive affirmations twice daily reported better self-esteem after 15 days, compared to those who didn’t.

One frequently cited study from 2009 found repeating positive affirmations (for example, “I am a lovable person”) boosted mood. However this was only for people who already had high self-esteem. Those with low self-esteem – in other words, those with a low level of confidence and value in themselves – reported poorer mood.

While these studies show some promise, recent studies have failed to replicate these findings. More research is needed to see exactly who might benefit, and in what context.

The downsides of positivity

But is there any harm in using positive affirmations? Here are some risks to keep in mind.

Toxic positivity

Humans are imperfect and the world is often unfair. Pretending otherwise can lead to toxic positivity, which means suppressing or even denying difficult feelings. When you feel distressed, you may feel pressure to cope and simply “reframe” your thinking. You may feel ashamed when you can’t and be less likely to seek help.

Chasing dopamine

Repeating positive affirmations might give you a quick dopamine hit. Dopamine is the hormone linked to pleasure and reward, and can help us feel in control and competent. But the desire to always feel good is not realistic. And taken to the extreme, it can trap you in a cycle where you’re constantly seeking the next dopamine hit.

Downplaying real issues

Positive self-talk is only helpful in safe environments. In unsafe or harmful situations (for example, an abusive relationship) staying positive may blind you to potential dangers. Over-reliance on positive affirmations can detach you from what’s going on, and override gut instincts it may be better to listen to.

Being overly positive may be a danger in unsafe relationships or environments.

So, what does work?

Recent research suggests how we talk to ourselves may matter more than how positive the message is. Here are two approaches worth trying.

Show yourself compassion

Research shows cultivating a compassionate relationship with yourself, especially during stress or failure, can strengthen your resilience and improve your mental health. For example, telling yourself “this is hard” or “anyone would feel this way” can be more helpful than simply repeating upbeat affirmations. Sometimes being brave enough to acknowledge you’re suffering, and speaking to yourself like a good friend, is what you need.

Create some distance

Talking to yourself in the third person – for example, “Maddie is furious, but has handled far worse” rather than “I am furious” – can help. This creates distance between you and your thoughts, and is sometimes called “non-attachment”. This approach can help regulate emotions, encouraging us to approach feelings with curiosity, observing rather than just reacting to them.

The bottom line

Very few thinking styles are always beneficial or always harmful. The key is to be flexible, not rigid. This means regularly asking yourself “is that thought helpful?” and choosing the approach most suited to your situation.

And if that’s positive self-talk, try to use compassion and understanding – not just upbeat slogans.

Madeleine Fraser, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Psychology, Australian Catholic University.This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.