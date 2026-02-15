Lights Off, Shower On

You come home after a long, tiring work day. Before going to bed, you turn off the bathroom lights and go in for a warm shower. With amber light emitting from candles on the shelf and the patter of the water droplets, the mind and body slowly align to a heightened sense of awareness. As calming as this sounds, this showering ritual is not only about feeling good in a carefully set-up ambience. Social media says that ‘Dark showering’—taking a shower in dim or no lighting—helps relax the nervous system.

Divya Manhas, an Ayurveda-inspired wellness coach, explains. “The idea is not to go completely dark but to dim the lights, fire up some candles, and create an effect.” Dim lighting does more than just make the shower feel more like a spa—it creates a low visual stimulus environment and acts as a counter to exposure to the artificially produced blue light which significantly impacts vision and brain health throughout the day. Manhas, a yoga coach at Zaazen Wellness, Delhi, says, “Dark showering—with its blend of soft lighting and the feel of water—leads to a cathartic release after a long day.”

Dr Ruta Savaj Shah, a neurologist from Surat, Gujarat, scientifically explains, “The suprachiasmatic nucleus in the brain is sensitive to light and adjusts the body clock. Hence, morning exposure to light makes the brain active while the darkness at night signals the brain to resort to the rest mode. So showers in the dark may slightly increase this effect of calmness and relaxation.”