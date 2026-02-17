Why are more under-50s getting colorectal cancer? 'We don't know'

PARIS: The death of US actor James Van Der Beek was just the latest reminder that colorectal cancer has been surging among people under 50 in recent years -- and no one knows why.

The "Dawson's Creek" star died last week aged 48 after being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer.

Fellow US actor Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" fame died from the same disease in 2020 at the age of 43.

The rate of people under 50 being diagnosed with this cancer has risen by roughly a third since the 1990s, Helen Coleman, a cancer epidemiology professor at Queen's University Belfast, told AFP.

It is now the leading cause of death from cancer among under-50s in the United States, according to research published in the JAMA journal last month.

This "sounds really scary," but the increase has come from a low starting point, Coleman emphasised.

The vast majority of cases are still among older people -- only six percent of all colorectal cancers are diagnosed in people under 50, according to her research in Northern Ireland.

And rates are stabilising or even going down among older people in some areas because of better screening, she added.

However, young people are less likely to think they could be susceptible to this cancer, which was long considered to only be suffered by the elderly.

Once younger people finally get diagnosed, it is often too late -- as was the case with Van Der Beek.