AI, Me, Therapist

When 31-year-old Rhea Sharma, was going through a rough patch at work, she downloaded a chatbot for help. “It helped me immediately. I could rant about my boss, my anxiety, my sleep issues,” says the Mumbai communications professional. The bot always reassured that her reactions made sense. Over time, it became part of her routine.

Six months later, when she finally began therapy, her psychologist noticed something telling. She was good at expressing her emotions, but was stuck in the same patterns. Almost always seeking reassurance, rather than challenging her behaviour.

The pattern is common in therapy rooms. Experts say, like Rhea, many now arrive with expectations shaped by chatbot-style interactions—seeking minimal friction, instant reassurance, and quick answers.