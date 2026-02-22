Seeing Red

A futuristic yet science-backed ritual, collagen (red-light) bed therapy works with the body—not against it—to boost repair, recovery, and graceful ageing from within.

What is collagen bed therapy?

Non-invasive light-based wellness therapy

Uses specific red and near-infrared wavelengths to stimulate natural collagen production and cellular repair

No heat, no UV exposure

Unlike tanning beds, these beds emit zero harmful UV rays and do not burn or damage the skin

Full-body treatment

You lie comfortably in an LED-fitted bed that delivers uniform light exposure from head to toe

How it works

Targeted wavelengths

Red (630–660 nm) and near-infrared (810–880 nm) light penetrate skin and underlying tissues safely

Cellular activation

Light is absorbed by mitochondria, boosting ATP (cellular energy) production

Collagen stimulation

Activates fibroblasts—the cells responsible for collagen and elastin synthesis

System-wide benefits

Improves skin health, supports muscle recovery, and reduces inflammation from the inside out