Peptides for skin: Why dermatologists are betting big on this next wave of skincare

Echoing this view, other skincare experts note that the peptide trend is being driven by a highly informed and clearly defined consumer segment.

"...women between 30 and 45 are emerging as the most influential adopters. Those in their early 30s tend to focus on prevention, glow and maintaining skin health, drawing cues from digital platforms and peer recommendations," says Dr Rishi Parashar, Chairperson of Dermatology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

He added that women closer to their 40s, meanwhile, are less interested in trends and more focused on firmness, durability and long-term results, making them more receptive to ingredients with proven, sustained efficacy.

This behavioural shift is unfolding alongside a broader transformation in India’s anti-ageing market. Traditional narratives centred on aggressive correction are steadily giving way to ideas of positive ageing, slow ageing and longevity. Brands and dermatologists alike are reframing skincare around barrier repair, resilience, hydration and overall skin vitality. Industry data suggests a strong appetite for this approach, with a large majority of consumers willing to invest in anti-ageing solutions that are safe, tolerable and effective over the long term, rather than promising dramatic overnight change.

Even as the new trend is catching up, skincare experts do not rule out the existing protocols and actives. They say peptides are not replacing established actives but complementing them.

Dr Sandeep Arora, senior consultant in dermatology at Apollo Spectra Hospital, says consumers are continuing to rely on ingredients such as retinoids and vitamin C, but are increasingly layering them with peptide-based formulations that enhance results while improving skin tolerance. In his view, peptides that focus on barrier or protective health and resilience are particularly well positioned to shape the next phase of anti-ageing care in India.

The appeal is further strengthened by the rise of purified peptide formulations. Dr Logeshwari J, consultant dermatologist at Narayana Health City, Bangalore, explains that purified peptides are stabilised and optimised to deliver consistent performance while remaining gentle on compromised or sensitive skin. As the skin’s natural repair mechanisms slow with age, such targeted ingredients help reinforce the barrier, improve elasticity, maintain hydration and refine texture, all while minimising irritation.

From a clinical perspective, this combination of efficacy and gentleness is what makes peptides stand out. Unlike more aggressive actives that can trigger inflammation or sensitivity, peptides fit neatly into long-term skincare regimens aimed at ageing gracefully. Dermatologists say this balance resonates strongly with today’s Indian consumer, who is increasingly sceptical of harsh treatments and more inclined toward sustainable, science-led solutions.

With dermatologists aligning on their benefits, brands investing heavily in peptide innovation and consumers actively seeking gentler yet effective options, peptide-powered skincare is set to move firmly into the mainstream. Industry watchers expect shelves to be increasingly dominated by peptide-based formulations through the rest of 2026, marking a decisive shift toward longevity-focused skincare in India.