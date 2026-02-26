Ultra-processed foods tied to obesity and declining mental health in young adults: Global Report

NEW DELHI: A latest global report has said that there is compelling evidence that ultra-processed food (UPF) consumption is associated not only with diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and obesity, but also with diminished emotional and cognitive functioning in young adults.

The just released The Global Mind Health 2025 report by Washington-based Sapien Labs under the Global Mind Project said that regular UPF consumption in India was relatively low compared to other countries. It was 44% among those in the age group of 18-34 and substantially higher than the 11% for those above 55.

The report revealed that 41% of Internet-enabled young adults (18–34 years) globally are experiencing clinically significant mind health challenges. Young adults are now nearly four times more likely than adults over 55 to report serious impairment in their ability to function productively in daily life.

According to Dr. Arun Gupta, Convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a think tank working on evidence-based nutrition policy, "For India, the implications are profound. The country’s demographic dividend depends on a mentally resilient, cognitively capable young population.”

“This report compels us to rethink ultra-processed foods not merely as a contributor to obesity, but as a potential driver of declining cognitive and emotional resilience in our younger populations. When dietary patterns begin to erode attention, emotional control and mental well-being, the issue is no longer individual choice; it becomes a matter of national human capital. Protecting the food and nutritional environment of children and adolescents is, therefore, an investment in India’s intellectual and economic future,” he added.

For the study, researchers examined UPF consumption across 2024 and 2025 in 85 countries by asking respondents to select from five categories of UPF consumption frequency from “Several times a day” to “Rarely/Never.”