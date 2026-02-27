Vegetarian diet lowers risk of five types of cancer: Study

NEW DELHI: A vegetarian diet can reduce the risk of five types of cancer, a new study published Friday said.

The new research, the largest ever of its kind, found that vegetarians have lower risks of several cancers - pancreatic, breast, kidney and prostate cancer, as well as multiple myeloma - when compared to meat eaters.

However, it said that vegetarians are at a higher risk of squamous cell carcinoma of the oesophagus, a common, aggressive cancer arising from the flat, thin cells lining the upper/middle oesophagus.

The study, published in the British Journal of Cancer, also suggested that people should eat wholegrains, pulses, fruit and vegetables, and avoid processed meat and limit red meat.

For the study, the researchers from the University of Oxford surveyed more than 1.8 million people from three continents through the Cancer Risk in Vegetarians Consortium.

They compared the risk of 17 different cancers across five diet groups: meat eaters, poultry eaters (do not eat red or processed meat), pescatarians (fish eaters), vegetarians (eat dairy and/or eggs), and vegans.

For the study, 1.64 million meat eaters, alongwith 57,016 poultry eaters (no red meat), 42,910 people who ate fish and no meat (pescatarians), 63,147 vegetarians and 8,849 vegans were surveyed.