Understanding eating disorders

The famous British philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein once said that “the human body is the best picture of the human soul”. Without a healthy body, no one can be themselves, as any disturbance in the body can also affect the mind.

Eating disorders are serious psychological conditions characterised by persistent, disturbed eating behaviours and related thoughts and emotions. It is not simply about food or body weight, but rather involves complex interaction between biological, psychological and sociocultural factors.

Eating disorders can affect individuals of any age, gender or background and can lead to physical and emotional consequences, including death. Highlighting the need, to raise public awareness of these disorders, an ‘eating disorder week’ is being observed from February 23 to March 2. This annual campaign aims to educate the public about the realities of eating disorders and provide hope to individuals and families affected by such conditions.

Eating disorders appear in various forms — anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, avoidant/resistant food intake disorder and pica.