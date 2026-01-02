Why do I seem to get sick as soon as I take time off?

You’ve been hanging out for a break, getting through the busy last weeks of work or class. You’re finally ready to relax. And then tiredness descends, you feel the tickle in your throat, and you realise you’re getting sick.

Why does this always seem to happen just in time for a holiday or the weekend?

Some call this the let-down effect or leisure sickness.

But is it real? While you may hear about leisure sickness online and anecdotally, studies on this phenomenon are very limited and often not well designed.

So let’s take a look at the evidence – and what you can do to stay healthy.

What evidence shows

Leisure sickness is a term coined by Dutch researchers in a 2002 study. It refers to people who are seldom ill during the working week but get sick relatively often on weekends or holidays.

The researchers surveyed 1,893 people and found roughly 3% reported leisure sickness. Symptoms typically included headaches, tiredness, colds and flu, muscle pain and nausea. People were more likely to develop infections on vacation rather than weekends, and symptoms were most common during the first week of their holiday.

However, this research relied on people’s recall, and memory can be unreliable. The definition of leisure sickness was also vague. For example, one person’s idea of “seldom” and “relatively often” may differ from another’s.

Another 2014 study investigated “let-down headaches” by asking 22 participants who regularly experienced migraines to keep a diary of their stress levels and migraine onset.

It might seem counter-intuitive, but reducing stress seemed to trigger the migraine. When they recorded a reduction in stress on one day, they typically developed a migraine within the next 24 hours. If work was the stressor, this could mean a pattern of migraines on their days off.

Some evidence suggests strokes are also more common on weekends than weekdays in some groups. There is no clear cause, but the study authors suggested strokes could be triggered by lifestyle changes on weekends.