A Peptide-perfect Pout

The winter air always makes its first announcement on the lips. A faint tightness, a quick reach for the balm, and that familiar film of relief. For years, lip care meant nothing more than that. But hitchhiking the ‘gentle enhancement’ shift, peptides—known for boosting collagen and giving plump shape—has slipped into the lipcare category.

Peptides themselves aren’t new. They’ve been part of moisturisers and anti-ageing serums for years.

Instead of promising overnight transformation, these formulas build healthier lips week by week—better resilience, fewer lines, improved softness and subtlety. And its younger users are especially drawn to this subtlety. “It gives a slightly healthier, plumped look, not in a dramatic way, but more like my lips just look naturally better,” says Mumbai-based interior designer Shagun Pandey.