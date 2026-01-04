Embracing the Cold Days with Ayurveda

As we move through the end of dakshinayana in the grip of winter, human beings face many issues. Respiratory problems tops the list. From common cold, to coughing to bronchitis— respiratory infections raise their head. Elderly individuals are more prone to chest infection and pneumonia during the winters. Skin issues like dry skin, aggravation of eczema, itching become the next common issue faced during the period. Thus, we need proper awareness and preventive measures to ensure a better quality of life during winters. Some of these home remedies can help you keep the doctor away this winter season.

Nadi Swedam

Individuals of Kapha Prakrithi who are prone to upper respiratory infections can practice steam inhalation with turmeric powder and tulsi leaves for 5–10 minutes in the early mornings or evenings. During the process, smearing the nose and face with simple sesame oil (tila taila) can be more beneficial.

Nasyam

After steaming, nasal administration of medicines in the form of drops can be beneficial. For this, sesame oil, a few drops of ginger juice mixed with honey, or a very popular Ayurvedic formulation for Nasyam called Anutailam can be used, based on individual needs.