Over 80 per cent of psychiatric patients in India do not receive timely care: Indian Psychiatric Society

NEW DELHI: The Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has expressed deep concern over the persistently high mental health treatment gap in India, noting that nearly 80-85 per cent of individuals suffering from psychiatric disorders do not receive timely or appropriate care.

This stark reality, which is supported by national and global evidence, was highlighted during the curtain raiser event of the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society, ANCIPS 2026, to be held from January 28-31 at Yashobhoomi in Delhi.

Mental health experts warned that despite advances in treatment and increasing awareness, the majority of people with mental illness continue to remain outside the formal healthcare system.

Data from the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) indicates that India faces one of the widest treatment gaps in the world, with over 85 per cent of people suffering from common mental disorders not seeking or receiving treatment.

In a global context, more than 70 per cent of individuals with mental illness do not receive care from trained healthcare professionals, and in many low-income countries, fewer than 10 per cent of those in need actually access necessary treatment.

India, with its vast population and limited mental health infrastructure, remains particularly vulnerable to this challenge.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Savita Malhotra, President of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), emphasised that mental illnesses are among the most treatable health conditions if identified early and managed appropriately.

"Mental health disorders are highly treatable, yet the majority of patients in India continue to suffer in silence. The fact that over 80 per cent of people do not receive timely psychiatric care reflects deep-rooted stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate integration of mental health services into primary healthcare.

"This is not just a medical concern; it is a social, economic, and developmental issue that demands urgent national attention," she said.

Experts at the event outlined several interlinked reasons behind the long delays in seeking psychiatric care, which often range from several months to even years.