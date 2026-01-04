Playing Up Your Portfolio

Is it a magic cure for bad cholesterol?

Best suited for: people with mildly to moderately elevated LDL, metabolic syndrome, early diabetes, or those aiming to reduce medication dependence.

Not ideal for: very high LDL (such as familial hypercholesterolemia), patients recovering from heart attacks, or those who cannot tolerate high fibre or soy-rich diets.

Is it the same as a vegan diet?

The Portfolio Diet is quite similar to the vegan diet. Though, unlike veganism, the Portfolio Diet doesn’t ban all animal foods outright—it simply minimises them. What makes the diet distinctive is its portfolio of evidence-backed cholesterol-lowering components: soy proteins, nuts and seeds, soluble fibre, and plant sterols.

A Matter of Acceptance

Dairy is integral to the Indian diet and restricting it can be difficult. On the other hand, soyabean has never been fully accepted as part of Indian food culture. However, experts say the diet is far more adaptable than it seems at first glance. Many components, such as pulses, nuts, seeds and plant sterols, are already familiar. Using local, affordable equivalents like dal and chana for plant protein, peanuts instead of almonds, small amounts of oats or barley, sterol-fortified oils, can absolutely work even outside the urban, affluent circles.