Tezpur University researchers find blood-based markers for gallbladder cancer detection

TEZPUR: Researchers at Assam's Tezpur University have identified distinct chemical signatures in blood that can differentiate gallbladder cancer cases occurring with and without gallstones, a finding that could aid the early diagnosis of one of the most aggressive and often undetected cancers.

The research reports the identification of specific blood-based 'metabolic signatures' that may serve as potential biomarkers for gallbladder cancer, a statement said.

Gallbladder cancer is among the deadliest gastrointestinal malignancies and shows a disproportionately high incidence in North East India, where it is the third most common cancer.