The Little, Nasty Bump on Your Feet

Do you ever look down at your feet and think “What is that weird bump and what is it doing there?” Corns and warts might seem common, but can be incredibly annoying foot invaders. At first glance they’re incredibly similar, but don’t be mistaken with their similar appearance. Just kick them to the curb, as soon as you spot them.

What’s the difference between corns and warts?

Warts are those little rough, grainy bumps caused by HPV (yep, the same virus family that gives some people trouble elsewhere). They love setting up camp on your feet and hands most commonly. The simplest way to identify a wart is by pressing it from the side; if there’s any pain caused then it’s definitely a wart.

Warts have a grainy texture with tiny black dots on them; those dots are actually clotted blood vessels and not dirt. So, please don’t try to scrub it away. An easy identifier is the Paper test; press down on the bump with a piece of paper—if it hurts you, it’s probably a wart.