Muscling Forward

For years, Indian wellness culture chased thinness, flexibility, and endurance—often in that order. But a quieter, sturdier truth has emerged from clinics and research labs alike: muscle strength may be one of the strongest predictors of how long we live well. Not just alive, not just disease-free, but capable—able to climb stairs without fear, travel without exhaustion, recover from illness without months of decline, and age without surrendering autonomy.

Muscle, it turns out, is not cosmetic tissue. It is a metabolic organ. It regulates blood sugar, mops up excess glucose, protects bones from fractures, cushions joints, and releases myokines—anti-inflammatory compounds that support the heart, brain, and immune system. “Indian adults tend to lose muscle earlier and faster because of sedentary lifestyles and poor protein intake,” says Dr Pranjal Misra, a Mumbai physician. “Low muscle mass worsens insulin resistance and accelerates metabolic disease. Strength training is no longer optional—it is preventive medicine.”