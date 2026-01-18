Muscling Forward

For years, Indian wellness culture chased thinness, flexibility, and endurance—often in that order. But a quieter, sturdier truth has emerged from clinics and research labs alike: muscle strength may be one of the strongest predictors of how long we live well. Not just alive, not just disease-free, but capable—able to climb stairs without fear, travel without exhaustion, recover from illness without months of decline, and age without surrendering autonomy.
Muscle, it turns out, is not cosmetic tissue. It is a metabolic organ. It regulates blood sugar, mops up excess glucose, protects bones from fractures, cushions joints, and releases myokines—anti-inflammatory compounds that support the heart, brain, and immune system. “Indian adults tend to lose muscle earlier and faster because of sedentary lifestyles and poor protein intake,” says Dr Pranjal Misra, a Mumbai physician. “Low muscle mass worsens insulin resistance and accelerates metabolic disease. Strength training is no longer optional—it is preventive medicine.”
A real-world example brings this home. At 55, Delhi-based communications consultant Neha Kapoor was ticking all the ‘normal’ boxes—not overweight, no dramatic illness, regular morning walks. Yet she battled chronic fatigue, frequent back pain, and rising blood sugar levels that baffled her. On medical advice, she began structured strength training twice a week: compound lifts, resistance bands, progressive loading—nothing fancy, just consistent. Two years later, her muscle mass had increased, her HbA1c stabilised without medication, and the back pain that once dictated her day quietly vanished. “I didn’t realise how weak I had become until strength made daily life feel effortless again,” she says.
According to Dr Avantika Sharma, a Gurugram dietician, this shift is critical, especially for women. “After 40, hormonal changes accelerate muscle and bone loss. If women don’t actively build strength, they lose metabolic protection. Strength training preserves mobility, balance, and confidence—it is anti-ageing at a cellular level.”
What makes muscle such a powerful longevity tool is not brute force but reserve. Studies consistently show that people with higher grip strength and lower-body strength have significantly lower all-cause mortality—regardless of body weight. As India prepares for a rapidly ageing population, the future of healthy ageing may look surprisingly low-tech: dumbbells, resistance bands, bodyweight squats, and the radical idea that lifting heavy things might be the most intelligent investment we can make.