Product Review|Comfort Colour

I didn’t expect winter lipstick to feel this… friendly. Mistral of Milan’s new Hydrating Lipstick arrives with the theme “Hydrate in Colour,” and honestly, it delivers colour in full technicolour. One swipe and the pigment shows up without needing motivational speeches—vivid, creamy, and surprisingly lightweight for something that promises skincare-grade nourishment. The formula reads like a cold-weather survival kit: Shea Butter, Vitamin E, and a whole bouquet of plant oils. On application, it feels plush and cushy, like my lips just received a mini spa appointment. Plus, I love that it’s vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free—always a quiet win in my book.

The six shades are expressive and joyfully wearable, especially for winter when makeup often gets shy and muted. There’s something undeniably confidence-boosting about colour that doesn’t apologise. Now for the plot twist: while it does hydrate on contact and keeps lips comfortable initially, the moisture doesn’t hang around as long as I’d like. After a couple of hours (or sooner if I’ve had coffee), I do feel the need to reapply—especially in colder, drier environments where lips tend to turn temperamental. Wish the hydration stamina matched the pigment stamina. The verdict: a winter-ready lip option for anyone who wants bold colour with skincare vibes—just keep it in your bag, because the moisturising effects are more short-story than epic novel.