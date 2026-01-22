Childhood ADHD traits raise risk of multiple physical illnesses by midlife: study

NEW DELHI: People who exhibited ADHD traits at age 10 could be 14 per cent more likely to report two or more physical health issues, such as migraine, back problems, cancer or diabetes by the age of 46, a study has found.

Compared to men, women were more likely to be affected due to the association between ADHD traits and physical health-related disability, findings published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open show.

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is marked by short attention spans and restless, impulsive behaviour.

The neurodevelopmental condition is commonly diagnosed during childhood and in some cases can persist into adulthood.

Researchers, led by those from the UK's University College London (UCL) and University of Liverpool, looked at 10,930 people, who were recruited for the 1970 British Cohort Study.

The participants were born in England, Scotland, and Wales during the same week in 1970, and follow-up data were collected over 46 years.

Further, those who were likely to meet ADHD diagnosable criteria in childhood were estimated to have a 42 per cent chance of a physical multimorbidity by age 46, compared to a 37 per cent chance for those without high ADHD traits.

"Here we have added to the concerning evidence base that people with ADHD are more likely to experience worse health than average across their lifespan," senior author Joshua Stott, professor of ageing and clinical psychology at the University College London, said.