People with obesity may have higher risk of dementia: Study

NEW DELHI: People with obesity and high blood pressure may face a higher risk of dementia, according to a new study.

Published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, the study said, dementia is a devastating neurodegenerative disease currently affecting 50 million individuals worldwide, with a steep increase in prevalence.

Highlighting that treatment and prevention options for dementia are scarce, the study flagged the importance of reducing risk factors, like high BP and obesity, which is a growing health problem affecting more than 600 million individuals globally.

People with dementia experience a severe decline in mental abilities, like memory, thinking and reasoning.

The most common forms of dementia are Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and mixed dementia. Dementia is a progressive brain disease that causes nerve cell damage that worsens over time, affecting memory, language, problem-solving and behaviour.

“In this study, we found high body mass index (BMI) and high blood pressure are direct causes of dementia,” said study author Ruth Frikke-Schmidt, Professor and Chief Physician at Copenhagen University Hospital - Rigshospitalet and the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“The treatment and prevention of elevated BMI and high blood pressure represent an unexploited opportunity for dementia prevention.”