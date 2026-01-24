Niti Aayog signals pandemic readiness, calls on IMTECH to target priority pathogens

Dr Paul also stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration, encouraging IMTECH scientists to work closely with virologists, epidemiologists, and international research networks. “Research must not be confined to laboratories; it should inform policy, guide early-warning systems, and support rapid response mechanisms,” he said.

The visit also focused on enhancing India’s domestic capacity for pathogen surveillance and vaccine development. Dr Paul highlighted the potential of new diagnostic technologies and genomic sequencing tools in monitoring mutations and tracking emerging threats. He called on scientists to pursue high-quality, applied research that could feed directly into public health strategies and pandemic mitigation efforts.

From an analytical perspective, Dr Paul’s roadmap signals a shift in India’s research priorities, placing greater emphasis on anticipatory science rather than reactive measures. By directing focus toward pathogens with high epidemic potential, Niti Aayog is encouraging a culture of preparedness that aligns with global trends in pandemic management. The emphasis on collaboration, technology integration, and policy-oriented research also indicates a strategic move to bridge the gap between laboratory discoveries and real-world health applications.

Experts suggest that such a focused approach could position India as a leader in pathogen research, while simultaneously building resilient public health systems capable of responding swiftly to future outbreaks. The challenge, however, lies in translating research initiatives into tangible preventive measures, including rapid diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutic interventions.

Dr Paul’s message to IMTECH thus serves not only as guidance for scientists but also as a broader call for a structured and strategic approach to pandemic preparedness. By identifying and prioritizing research on potential high-risk pathogens today, India aims to mitigate the risks of tomorrow’s health emergencies.