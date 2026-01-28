AI ‘eye scan’ offers new way to detect diabetes without blood tests

NEW DELHI: Researchers have detected a new way to detect diabetes among Indians by taking a high-resolution photo of the retina or the back of the eye.

The research study, published in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics journal, shows that AI can spot tiny warning signs in the eye’s blood vessels that are invisible to the human eye that can differentiate people with and without diabetes without a finger prick blood test.

“Think of the eye as a window that looks into the rest of your body," said the lead author, Dr. Soujanya Kaup, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University and Adjunct Associate Professor of Global Health at Emory University, Atlanta.

“By using AI to read the tiny clues in this window, we can tell if someone has diabetes after a quick retinal photo."

Added Dr. R Rajalakshmi, senior author, who is the Head of Medical Retina and Ocular Research at Dr. Mohan’ s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, “The study has utilised routine retinal images already captured during standard eye examinations. We noticed that there are subtle changes in the eye blood vessels that start, even before diabetes develops."