Nearly 60% of mental disorders in India are diagnosed among those below 35 years: Experts

NEW DELHI: Nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders in India are diagnosed among people below the age of 35 years, leading experts said on Wednesday.
Painting a deeply concerning picture of India’s mental health landscape at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026) here, experts underscored that mental illness in India is no longer confined to later stages of life but is increasingly affecting adolescents, young adults, and people in their most productive years.
Dr Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and Director, Hope Care India, said, “When 60 per cent of mental disorders are affecting people below 35 years of age, it becomes clear that India’s mental health crisis is unfolding far earlier than we once believed.”
“These are the years when individuals are studying, building careers, and contributing to society. Early identification, school-and college-based mental health programs, and destigmatisation are no longer optional; they are essential if we want to protect the future of our nation,” he said at the four-day national conference, which has brought together thousands of psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers, and policymakers from across the country.
Experts highlighted that mental disorders frequently manifest early, often during adolescence or young adulthood, with the median age of onset ranging between 19 and 20 years.
Highlighting the long-term consequences of ignoring early-onset mental illness, Dr Nimesh G Desai, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of ANCIPS 2026 and former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), said, “Excess use of digital devices and dependency on the virtual world will further increase mental issues in future."
"One of the main reasons for rising cases in India is a lack of awareness of timely treatment. If reported on time, almost all the mental disorders can be treated successfully, and patients can lead a normal life,” he said.
“Mental disorders that begin in youth often follow a lifelong course if not treated early. This impacts not just the individual, but families, workplaces, and the country’s overall productivity. Psychiatry in India must move from a reactive approach to a preventive and early-intervention-driven model,” Dr Desai added.
Global and Indian studies also present a sobering picture. A large-scale international study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, tracking over 7,00,000 individuals, has shown that 34.6 per cent of mental disorders begin before the age of 14, 48.4 per cent before 18, and 62.5 per cent by the age of 25.
These findings indicate that for a majority of patients, mental illness begins well before adulthood, silently shaping education outcomes, career paths, relationships, and overall quality of life, the experts said.
By the age of 25, most cases of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety disorders, and eating disorders have already emerged, they noted.
Depression, substance use disorders, and behavioural addictions are also being reported at younger ages than ever before, they pointed out.
Highlighting the unique pressures faced by urban youth, Dr. Savita Malhotra, President of the Indian Psychiatric Society, said “Rapid social change has significantly altered young people’s lived experiences. Today’s youth are dealing with intense academic competition, constant digital comparison, loneliness despite connectivity, and uncertainty about employment and relationships. Mental health services must adapt to these realities and become more accessible, youth-friendly, and stigma-free.”
Calling for mental health to be placed at the heart of national development, Dr TSS Rao, President Elect, Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) said, “India cannot hope to harness its demographic dividend if its youth are silently suffering. Mental health must be integrated into primary healthcare, educational institutions, workplaces, and community systems. Investment in mental health is not an expense; it is an investment in the nation’s future.”
They cautioned that when mental disorders begin early and remain untreated, they often become chronic, leading to long-term disability and significant social and economic costs.
The vulnerability of young people is further underscored by suicide statistics, they pointed out.
According to the WHO, suicide is now the third leading cause of death among individuals aged 15 to 29 years, making mental health challenges among youth a public health emergency rather than just a clinical concern.
Experts linked this trend to a complex mix of academic pressure, unemployment, social isolation, digital overexposure, substance use, and unresolved emotional distress.
They pointed out that an estimated 70 to 80 per cent of individuals with mental disorders still do not receive timely or adequate care in India.