Nearly 60% of mental disorders in India are diagnosed among those below 35 years: Experts

NEW DELHI: Nearly 60 per cent of mental disorders in India are diagnosed among people below the age of 35 years, leading experts said on Wednesday.

Painting a deeply concerning picture of India’s mental health landscape at the 77th Annual National Conference of the Indian Psychiatric Society (ANCIPS 2026) here, experts underscored that mental illness in India is no longer confined to later stages of life but is increasingly affecting adolescents, young adults, and people in their most productive years.

Dr Deepak Raheja, Organising Secretary of ANCIPS Delhi and Director, Hope Care India, said, “When 60 per cent of mental disorders are affecting people below 35 years of age, it becomes clear that India’s mental health crisis is unfolding far earlier than we once believed.”

“These are the years when individuals are studying, building careers, and contributing to society. Early identification, school-and college-based mental health programs, and destigmatisation are no longer optional; they are essential if we want to protect the future of our nation,” he said at the four-day national conference, which has brought together thousands of psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers, and policymakers from across the country.

Experts highlighted that mental disorders frequently manifest early, often during adolescence or young adulthood, with the median age of onset ranging between 19 and 20 years.

Highlighting the long-term consequences of ignoring early-onset mental illness, Dr Nimesh G Desai, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of ANCIPS 2026 and former Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), said, “Excess use of digital devices and dependency on the virtual world will further increase mental issues in future."