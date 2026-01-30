It’s all about early care, inclusion, and hope

The Birth Defects Awareness Month, which comes calling every January, encourages us to pause, learn, and reflect not just about the challenges endured by children born with birth defects, but also on the enormous potential, resilience, and value that each child contributes to their family and community.

Birth defects are structural or functional problems that exist at birth and can impair a child’s physical development, learning, communication, and overall health. In India, where roughly 25 million infants are born each year, birth abnormalities remain an important but generally under-discussed issue.

Understanding birth defects

According to government statistics, congenital abnormalities are one of the top causes of infant mortality and impairment among children in the country. Congenital heart disease, cleft palate, Down syndrome, and hearing and vision problems affect both urban and rural populations, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Some birth abnormalities are inherited, while others are caused by issues such as nutritional inadequacies, infections during pregnancy, uncontrolled maternal health issues, environmental factors, or a lack of proper antenatal care.

Awareness and prevention

Awareness is vital as numerous birth defects can be prevented, recognised early, or properly managed. Basic actions — sufficient folic acid consumption before and during pregnancy, consistent antenatal checkups, vaccinations against diseases such as rubella, steering clear of alcohol and tobacco, and appropriate management of conditions like diabetes — can greatly diminish the risk.

Initiating rehabilitation services early can enhance results by fostering essential skills during vital developmental stages. Equally crucial, early assistance empowers families with confidence, knowledge, and resources to aid their child at home and within the community.

Early intervention services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, psychological assistance, and special education support, can significantly enhance a child’s functional skills and overall quality of life.

In India, access to these services is being enhanced by government efforts like the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), early intervention centres, district hospitals, and private and non-governmental rehabilitation services. However, gaps persist, particularly in rural and underserved regions, making awareness and referral even more essential.