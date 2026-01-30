Over 1 billion affected by neglected tropical diseases; WHO urges mental health integration

NEW DELHI: More than 1 billion people worldwide are affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and a similar number experience mental health conditions, the WHO said on Friday.

The UN health body warned that millions of people living with NTDs continue to face profound and often unseen suffering due to discrimination, social stigma and untreated mental health conditions.

“People affected by NTDs that lead to physical impairments or disfigurement – such as cutaneous leishmaniasis, leprosy, lymphatic filariasis, mycetoma and noma – are particularly vulnerable to stigma and discrimination,” it added.

To mark NTD Day, the WHO said misconceptions related to contagion and infection further deepen stigma, discrimination and social exclusion.

“People living with chronic NTDs experience higher rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal behaviours compared to both the general population, and those living with other chronic conditions. Yet many do not receive the care and support they need within their communities,” it added.

Under the theme "Unite. Act. Eliminate," the WHO and partners urged governments to integrate mental health care into NTD elimination efforts, ensuring that no one is left behind in pain or isolation.

“The fight against neglected tropical diseases is not only a fight against pathogens, it's a fight against the profound human suffering they cause,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“True elimination means freeing people not only from the disease, but from the shame, isolation, and despair that too often accompany it.”

To tackle this urgent gap, WHO recently launched its first WHO global guide on the Essential care package (ECP) to address mental health and stigma for persons with neglected tropical diseases.

The guide provides health service leaders with a summary of evidence-based interventions for: promoting good mental health; identifying and assessing mental health conditions in people living with NTDs; managing and treating mental health conditions; and reducing stigma at individual, community and health systems levels.

The World NTD Day global campaign, led by WHO and a coalition of partners, underscores that NTDs remain one of the most solvable challenges – and smartest investments – in global health.