Up to 45% of dementia risk could be prevented or delayed, say WHO as it releases new guidelines

NEW DELHI: More than 57 million people live with dementia globally and nearly 10 million people get newly diagnosed every year, said WHO, as it released updated guidelines on reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia.

The guidelines, which provides countries with evidence-based recommendations to help prevent or delay the onset of dementia across the life course, reflect the latest evidence and innovations in dementia risk reduction providing proven interventions that can effectively lower dementia risk through early awareness and timely action.

These guidelines also represent an important opportunity to reduce the burden of dementia in the coming decades through stronger integration of services for noncommunicable diseases, mental health and brain health.

While there is no cure for dementia, up to 45% of the risks can be attributed to modifiable risk factors such as tobacco, alcohol use, social isolation, physical inactivity, air pollution and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including high blood pressure and diabetes.

Beyond health, dementia affects a person’s independence, dignity and safety.

"We know more today than ever before about what drives dementia risk, and these guidelines translate that knowledge into action," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General. "Countries now have clear, evidence-based recommendations they can put into practice immediately to protect people's cognitive health."

Alzheimer disease is the most common form of dementia and is estimated to account for 60–70% of cases.

Dementia is a condition caused by brain diseases and affects memory, thinking and the ability to function.

The updated guidelines reflect significant growth in the evidence base since WHO first issued recommendations on dementia risk reduction in 2019.

They provide consolidated recommendations on addressing unhealthy behaviours, managing medical conditions, and reducing exposure to environmental factors that may contribute to cognitive decline and dementia.