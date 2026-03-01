Skin at Sea

Your skin called. It wants something gentler. Enter sea moss: the ocean-grown, red-coloured multitasker quietly taking over vanities, vitamin cabinets, and your Instagram FYP. Long revered in Caribbean folk remedies and Traditional Chinese medicine for its cooling, restorative vibe, this nutrient-dense red algae is having a full-blown wellness renaissance. Its naturally slimy, gelatinous texture can feel a little sci-fi. But that goo is packed with skin-loving compounds that promise hydration, barrier repair, and a calm-down moment for overstimulated complexions.

For 34-year-old Raina Malhotra, a swimming instructor in Pune, sea moss wasn’t a Insta-impulse but a sacred ritual. After trying its serum, she noticed her skin felt less reactive post-pool. “It didn’t change my skin dramatically,” she says, “but it made it feel healthier.” And sometimes, that’s the glow-up.

What exactly is sea moss?

Also known as Irish moss or Chondrus crispus, sea moss is rich in trace minerals such as iodine, zinc, magnesium, calcium, potassium plus vitamins A, B-complex, C, E and K, amino acids, antioxidants, and omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. Its real flex lies in sulphated polysaccharides: gel-forming molecules that bind water to the skin like a hydration hug. “People are drawn to sea moss because it’s nutrient-rich and associated with overall wellness,” says dermatologist Dr Garima Tyagi adding, “Topically, it can support hydration and barrier health, while ingestible forms are often consumed for ‘inside-out’ skin benefits.”

Dermatologist Gargi Taneja adds that it helps maintain hydration without clogging pores. “The gel-like texture and high mucilage content make formulations soothing,” she explains. Translation: think bouncy, calm, less-angry skin.