The Forgotten Oil Ritual

Shiro Abhyanga or the traditional Ayurvedic head massage using warm, herb-infused oils is a practice that is gradually fading away. Hair oil application is largely understood as a means to prevent hair fall. However, the real strength and broader benefits of this practice are rarely brought into the limelight.

Shiras (the head) is an important sthana where all indriyas (sense organs) are located. It’s also a vital location for prana vayu (the subtype of vata that controls intelligence and the functioning of the senses). Maintaining proper lubrication of prana sthana has an overall positive impact on both physical and mental health.

The Correct Way to do Shiro Abhyanga

It is always good to perform head oiling before a head bath. Usually, 15 to 20 minutes before a bath, about 10–15 ml of oil can be applied to the scalp and gently massaged with the fingers. Applying oil to the scalp has effects beyond just hair. According to Ayurveda, there is no need to use shampoo after oiling; it can be washed off with water. Though it varies individual to individual, oiling the scalp three times a week is considered a good practice.