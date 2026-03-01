The Forgotten Oil Ritual

Shiro Abhyanga or the traditional Ayurvedic head massage using warm, herb-infused oils is a practice that is gradually fading away. Hair oil application is largely understood as a means to prevent hair fall. However, the real strength and broader benefits of this practice are rarely brought into the limelight.
Shiras (the head) is an important sthana where all indriyas (sense organs) are located. It’s also a vital location for prana vayu (the subtype of vata that controls intelligence and the functioning of the senses). Maintaining proper lubrication of prana sthana has an overall positive impact on both physical and mental health.
The Correct Way to do Shiro Abhyanga
It is always good to perform head oiling before a head bath. Usually, 15 to 20 minutes before a bath, about 10–15 ml of oil can be applied to the scalp and gently massaged with the fingers. Applying oil to the scalp has effects beyond just hair. According to Ayurveda, there is no need to use shampoo after oiling; it can be washed off with water. Though it varies individual to individual, oiling the scalp three times a week is considered a good practice.
Kapha-dominant individuals may not require Shiro Abhyanga; in many cases, it may even be contraindicated. At the same time, for Vata- and Pitta-dominant individuals, this can be an excellent therapeutic practice. Therefore, seeking advice from an expert Ayurveda physician is always better.
What Oil Should I Use?
There are many medicated oils prescribed according to individual needs. Thriphaladi Keram, Bhringamalakadi Keram, and Kaiyonyadi Keram are some examples. Simple coconut oil can be used for Vata–Pitta dominance, and plain sesame oil for Vata–Kapha dominance. In some regions, castor oil, mustard oil, and groundnut oil are commonly used. Local traditions that have been followed for years can continue to be practiced, as such customs have been sustained due to their health benefits.
Why Should I practice Shiro Abhyanga?
Shiro Abhyanga is an excellent procedure for inducing good sleep. Many times, we are able to replace sleeping pills with regular head oiling.
In addition to promoting hair growth, preventing hair fall, and addressing scalp issues such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, it offers a wide range of therapeutic benefits. It is believed to help prevent diabetic neuropathy through regular scalp oil application. In neurodegenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and in stroke cases, scalp oiling as a practice to protect the Shiro-Marma is considered beneficial.
But there is a caveat
Applying oil to the scalp when the sun is high—between 11 am and 5 pm—is considered detrimental to health. There have been instances where such applications reportedly resulted in macular edema leading to vision loss, and edema of the vocal cords leading to voice loss.
This may be attributed to myofascial inflammation—the inflammation of the connective tissue covering muscles—which can spread from one muscle group to another and potentially result in serious consequences.
It is always advisable to consult an Ayurvedic physician before selecting an oil for the scalp or body. The appropriate medicated oil should be chosen by a professional based on sound clinical experience. Let us utilise the benefits of Shiro Abhyanga in our daily lives with knowledge and care.