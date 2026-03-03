Don’t let injury bench you: The science of staying in the game

Chennai is in the middle of a sporting surge. From sunrise runners on the beach to young athletes in cricket nets, football turfs, kickboxing rings, and MMA cages, sport is no longer occasional — it’s a lifestyle.

But alongside this fitness revolution comes a rising trend: sports injuries.

As a sports surgeon, I see athletes every week whose injuries were not caused by bad luck — but by poor preparation. The reality is simple: most sports injuries are predictable. And most are preventable.

The Injuries We Commonly See

Across recreational and competitive athletes, the pattern is consistent — ACL ligament tears, recurrent ankle sprains, shoulder instability, rotator cuff injuries, hamstring tears, tennis elbow, and stress fractures.

Combat athletes often suffer knee ligament injuries and shoulder dislocations. Runners present with stress fractures and overuse syndromes. Cricketers and racquet sport players frequently struggle with shoulder and elbow issues.

Different sports. Same root cause: overload without conditioning.

Why Do Injuries Happen?

The human body adapts remarkably well — but only to gradual stress.

Injuries typically occur when:

• Warm-ups are skipped

• Training intensity increases suddenly

• Muscle imbalances are ignored

• Core strength is inadequate

• Athletes return too early after injury

• Sleep, nutrition, and recovery are compromised

Weekend athletes are especially vulnerable. Intense matches after a sedentary workweek place enormous strain on unprepared muscles and ligaments.

Pain is often dismissed as “normal.” But untreated minor strains can progress to complete tears.

Prevention Is Performance

Injury prevention is not about limiting activity — it’s about training scientifically.

A 10–15 minute dynamic warm-up activates key muscle groups and improves joint mobility. Structured strength and conditioning programs significantly reduce ligament and muscle injuries. Neuromuscular training — including balance and proprioception drills — has proven to lower ACL and ankle injury risk.