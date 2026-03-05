India tops Asia-Pacific in type-2 diabetes deaths, disability-adjusted life years: Study

NEW DELHI: India ranks first in reporting the highest number of deaths and Disability-Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) due to type 2 diabetes (T2DM) in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a latest study.

The study, conducted by experts from 11 countries, including India, said that in 1990 the top five countries reporting the highest number of T2DM cases were China, followed by India, Indonesia, Japan and Pakistan.

However, in 2023, India surpassed China as the country with the highest number of diabetes cases.

The authors, who reviewed data from the Global Burden of Disease, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD), 1990–2023, also said that India and China have the highest absolute disease burden for five common metabolic diseases - type 2 diabetes, high systolic blood pressure (SBP), high body mass index (BMI), high LDL cholesterol and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) - in the Asia-Pacific region.

According to Prof. Anoop Misra, one of the authors of the study, India ranks first in absolute burden in reporting DALYs and deaths due to T2DM. In the other four metabolic diseases, China ranks first and India comes second - a serious cause for concern.

“Our analysis based on the latest GBD 2023 data shows that India carries one of the largest burdens of metabolic diseases in the Asia-Pacific region. In 2023 alone, type 2 diabetes in India accounted for over 21 million DALYs and nearly 580,000 deaths, reflecting an enormous health impact," he said.

"Importantly, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, abnormal cholesterol, and fatty liver disease are closely interconnected conditions, largely driven by unhealthy diets and low physical activity. These metabolic disorders eventually lead to serious complications such as kidney failure, heart attack and heart failure, cirrhosis of the liver, stroke, and several cancers,” Dr Misra who is Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Centre of Excellence for Diabetes, told this paper

"The findings highlight the urgent need for strong prevention strategies focusing on healthier diets, increased physical activity, and weight control in India,” he added.