I’ll be honest—my hair and I have been through things. Heat styling. Delhi humidity. The occasional “let’s go lighter” colour experiment that I immediately regretted. Add hard water to the mix and my strands were basically filing for emotional compensation. Enter &Done Success Story Rebuilding Serum—and yes, the name feels dramatic, but so is the transformation. The first thing I loved? It’s a three-minute leave-in. No rinse. No elaborate ritual. After washing, I towel-dried my hair, took two pumps (my hair is shoulder-length and slightly dense), worked it through the mid-lengths and ends, avoided the scalp, waited three minutes… and that was it. Styled as usual.

The texture is lightweight, non-sticky, non-oily. It disappears into the hair instead of sitting on top. After the first use, I noticed less frizz. By the fourth wash, my hair felt softer, smoother, and stronger. Breakage while combing? Reduced. That dry, rough mid-length zone? Way calmer. What I appreciate most is that this isn’t just a surface-level gloss trick. It works in layers—repairing bonds, restoring lost protein, sealing cuticles—so your hair doesn’t just look better, it feels healthier. It’s rare to find something that tackles frizz, damage, and softness all at once without weighing hair down, especially for Indian hair that deals with heat tools, colour, humidity and hard water on a daily basis.