Mild Acids are Good for the Skin

Skincare is crowded with trending new ingredients, aesthetic packaging, and never ending viral routines. But one fundamental factor is often overlooked—the pH balance of the skin. Though it sounds like textbook chemistry, pH determines whether your skin remains balanced and resilient to the external environment or turns dry, irritated, and acne-prone. When you understand pH, you stop chasing viral trends and start protecting your skin barrier the right way.

The Science of Skin pH

The pH scale ranges from 0 (highly acidic) to 14 (highly alkaline), with 7 being the neutral number. Interestingly, healthy human skin is not neutral. It naturally functions in a mildly acidic zone—approximately pH 4.5 to 5.5. It comes from an acid mantle—a thin protective film formed by natural oils, sweat, fatty acids, and moisturising components. This layer is your skin’s first line of defense. It preserves moisture, keeps harmful microbes away, and allows skin cells to function efficiently.

Why the Acid Mantle Is Crucial

When skin maintains its ideal pH, several important processes work smoothly. Moisture stays sealed within the skin, harmful bacteria and fungi are controlled, and enzymes responsible for exfoliation and lipid repair stay active. The problem arises when the pH shifts upward. Due to harsh cleansers or overuse of actives the barrier weakens leaving the skin dry, sensitive, and inflamed.