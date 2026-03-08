Patch Perfect

Under-eye patches are having a full-blown moment. From busy Bollywood stars to Instagram influencers, everyone’s sporting these comma-shaped, jelly-textured masks. The pitch is irresistible: brighter skin, less puffiness, softened fine lines—all in 20 minutes, no matter how long the workday or wild the after-party.

Technically, these are occlusive topical delivery systems—usually hydrogel or bio-cellulose—designed to push active ingredients deeper into the delicate under-eye skin. Increased screen time, erratic sleep, and early ageing anxiety have only fuelled their popularity.

When packed with hyaluronic acid or caffeine, they do hydrate and de-puff—fast. But temper expectations. “Occlusion improves transepidermal water retention, leading to transient skin plumping and reduced appearance of fine lines. Ingredients such as caffeine may induce short-term vasoconstriction, reducing oedema and puffiness. However, they do not influence melanin deposition, dermal collagen synthesis, orbital fat loss, or ligament laxity—key contributors to under-eye ageing,” says cosmetologist Dr Gagan Raina. In short: instant glow, not long-term overhaul.