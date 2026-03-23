Study finds new biomarker for cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia; could serve as drug target

NEW DELHI: A study has found a new biomarker of schizophrenia, which could also serve as a drug target for treating cognitive symptoms such as disorganised thinking or executive function.

Schizophrenia is a mental health disorder marked by an impaired ability to perceive and interpret reality and can involve delusions and disorganised thinking, or cognitive symptoms.

Researchers from the US' Northwestern University said that schizophrenia medications treat symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions, but do little for cognitive symptoms.

"A lot of people with schizophrenia cannot integrate well into society because of these cognitive deficits," author Peter Penzes, professor of neuroscience, pharmacology and psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Northwestern University's school of medicine, said.

"Our discovery could solve these challenges by establishing the basis of a revolutionary and completely novel treatment strategy through a tandem biomarker-peptide therapeutic approach," Penzes said.