Higher vitamin B12 intake during pregnancy may boost early brain development in babies: Study

NEW DELHI: Improving Vitamin B12 supplementation during pregnancy in vegetarian women can benefit early brain development in babies, a new study has found.

The study, published in BMJ Paediatrics Open, was conducted at two centres in India and Nepal by a joint team of researchers from these countries and the UK.

According to Dr Jitender Nagpal, Deputy Medical Director at the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research in Delhi, who led the study in India, the findings provide strong evidence that improving Vitamin B12 intake during pregnancy in vegetarian mothers can support early brain development in babies while substantially reducing maternal Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in populations with limited consumption of animal-source foods and has been linked to delayed infant neurodevelopment and adverse pregnancy outcomes, the study said.

However, evidence on the benefits of maternal Vitamin B12 supplementation for improving infant neurodevelopment remains mixed, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where deficiency is prevalent.

Dr Nagpal noted that Vitamin B12 deficiency affects a large proportion of women in South Asia, especially in predominantly vegetarian communities.

"Despite this high burden, Vitamin B12 remains poorly addressed in routine antenatal care, which continues to focus largely on iron and folic acid. Routine Vitamin B12 supplementation is not currently included in government antenatal guidelines or expert body recommendations in India. As a result, many women enter pregnancy with unrecognised and untreated B12 deficiency, at a time when early brain development is highly sensitive to maternal nutrition," he said.