Chronic inflammation is easy to miss. It comes without fever or visible swelling—just a slow, persistent simmer within the body that disrupts metabolism, alters blood sugar regulation and raises the risk of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and heart disease. Increasingly, doctors see this low-grade inflammation as a hidden driver of India’s growing metabolic health crisis.

For 36-year-old Delhi businessman Yashwant Maurya, the warning came during a routine check-up. “My doctor told me my triglycerides were high and that I was on the verge of pre-diabetes,” he recalls. “I honestly thought it was a mistake.” He wasn’t overweight, exercised occasionally and had no strong family history. But further tests revealed significant visceral fat—deep abdominal fat that surrounds organs and interferes with metabolic function. “I had never even heard of inflammation being linked to diabetes,” he says. “That’s when I realised you can look healthy and still be metabolically unhealthy.”

A similar pattern emerged for 29-year-old finance consultant Shefali Rawat. “I was constantly feeling tired and unable to concentrate,” she says, initially blaming work stress. Tests later showed elevated inflammatory markers and early insulin resistance. Indians are developing metabolic disorders in their 30s and 40s, often at lower body weights. At the centre of this trend is visceral fat, which behaves like an endocrine organ, releasing inflammatory molecules that gradually impair insulin function, affecting blood vessels and disrupting cholesterol balance.