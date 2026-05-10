Chronic inflammation is easy to miss. It comes without fever or visible swelling—just a slow, persistent simmer within the body that disrupts metabolism, alters blood sugar regulation and raises the risk of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and heart disease. Increasingly, doctors see this low-grade inflammation as a hidden driver of India’s growing metabolic health crisis.
For 36-year-old Delhi businessman Yashwant Maurya, the warning came during a routine check-up. “My doctor told me my triglycerides were high and that I was on the verge of pre-diabetes,” he recalls. “I honestly thought it was a mistake.” He wasn’t overweight, exercised occasionally and had no strong family history. But further tests revealed significant visceral fat—deep abdominal fat that surrounds organs and interferes with metabolic function. “I had never even heard of inflammation being linked to diabetes,” he says. “That’s when I realised you can look healthy and still be metabolically unhealthy.”
A similar pattern emerged for 29-year-old finance consultant Shefali Rawat. “I was constantly feeling tired and unable to concentrate,” she says, initially blaming work stress. Tests later showed elevated inflammatory markers and early insulin resistance. Indians are developing metabolic disorders in their 30s and 40s, often at lower body weights. At the centre of this trend is visceral fat, which behaves like an endocrine organ, releasing inflammatory molecules that gradually impair insulin function, affecting blood vessels and disrupting cholesterol balance.
Invisible Risk
India’s metabolic crisis has been building beneath the surface for years. Today, over 101 million people live with diabetes, and another 136 million are pre-diabetic. Even more concerning, conditions like diabetes, fatty liver and heart disease are appearing earlier—often in people who seem outwardly healthy.
For a young country, this shift is stark. The real risk isn’t always visible. For long, obesity was seen as the main driver of metabolic disease. But that view is changing. “Many Indians believe that if their body weight is within the normal range, their metabolic health is also fine, but that assumption can be misleading,” says Dr Pankaj Sharma, Director of Robotics, Bariatric, Laparoscopic and General Surgery at Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh and founder of Shalya Clinic in New Delhi. He points to the “thin-fat” phenotype—where individuals appear lean but carry visceral fat that fuels chronic inflammation and raises the risk of diabetes and heart disease.
Genetics plays a role too. “South Asians generally have a lower capacity to store fat safely under the skin,” explains nutritionist Indrani Banerjee, based in Columbus, Georgia. When that limit is exceeded, fat accumulates in organs—disrupting metabolism and triggering inflammation, often silently. Diet has also shifted. Traditional meals have given way to refined carbs and ultra-processed foods. “A major contributor… is the carbohydrate-heavy nature of our everyday diet,” says Dr Bimalpreet Mohan, Director and Chief Radiologist at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi.
The damage extends to the gut. “Modern processed foods are low in fiber… vital for maintaining an anti-inflammatory gut environment,” Banerjee adds. Over time, this weakens gut health, allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream and sustain low-grade inflammation. Lifestyle changes compound the problem. Less movement, more sitting, and screen-heavy routines are altering metabolic signals. “Sedentary behaviour impairs the ‘gravitostat’,” Banerjee says, linking it to abdominal fat gain and systemic inflammation.
The pattern is clear: metabolic risk in India is no longer just about how we look, but what’s happening deep within. Environmental pollution adds another invisible burden. “Long term exposure to polluted air can be a contributing factor as particulate matter can enter the bloodstream and trigger chronic immune system activation causing systemic inflammation,” Banerjee explains.
Sleep deprivation is another underestimated driver. Urban lifestyles often involve late nights, irregular sleep cycles and constant digital stimulation. Yet sleep is one of the body’s most powerful anti-inflammatory processes. “Short-term severe sleep restriction has been associated with increased levels of inflammatory markers such as interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein,” Banerjee says. When sleep disruption becomes chronic, the body may remain in a persistent inflammatory state.
Silent Spillover
Chronic inflammation rarely stays confined to one organ. As research deepens, doctors across specialties are recognising its far-reaching effects—from fertility to joint health and beyond. “Inflammation and metabolic imbalance are increasingly affecting reproductive health as well,” says Dr Shobha Gupta. She notes that excess visceral fat and low-grade inflammation can disrupt hormones, interfering with ovulation and fertility. “We are seeing more young patients with irregular cycles, insulin resistance and conditions like PCOS… even in women who appear slim.” She emphasises early intervention: “Maintaining a balanced diet, staying physically active… are crucial steps to protect both fertility and long-term wellbeing.”
Orthopaedic specialists report parallel trends. “We are seeing a growing number of relatively young patients with joint pain, early cartilage wear and reduced bone strength,” says Dr Akhilesh Rathi, , Director, Robotics, Joint Replacement and Orthopedics from Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, New Delhi, linking visceral fat–driven inflammation to joint degeneration. “Regular movement and balanced nutrition are essential… for protecting long-term bone and joint function.”
Scientists are also focusing on the gut microbiome. Healthy bacteria produce anti-inflammatory compounds, but diets high in refined and ultra-processed foods can damage the gut lining, allowing toxins to leak into the bloodstream and trigger immune responses.
Chronic stress adds another layer. “Chronic inflammation is like an invisible enemy silently fuelling these lifestyle diseases,” says Banerjee, noting that prolonged stress hormones can disrupt metabolism and increase inflammatory activity.
Globally, the concern is rising. With 537 million adults living with diabetes—projected to reach 783 million by 2045—researchers increasingly link metabolic diseases to persistent low-grade inflammation. In India, the risk is sharper, with South Asians developing these conditions earlier and at lower body weights.
Hidden Fires
Despite the rising burden of metabolic disease, doctors say the body’s inflammatory state is not fixed. Even modest lifestyle changes can significantly reduce it. Nutritionists are urging a return to traditional Indian diets—built on whole grains, pulses, seasonal vegetables, and minimally processed foods.
“Diets rich in whole grains, pulses, green leafy vegetables, and anti-inflammatory ingredients such as turmeric and ginger can be highly protective,” says Dr Mansi Raghav, Clinical Dietitian, Gurugram, adding that omega-3 sources like flaxseeds and chia seeds further support metabolic health. Such diets, rich in fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats, help stabilise blood sugar, improve gut health, and regulate inflammation. Cutting down refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks, and ultra-processed foods is equally critical.
Sleep, stress, and movement are now seen as central to metabolic health. Chronic stress and poor sleep can trigger inflammatory pathways, while regular physical activity—even brisk walking—helps improve insulin sensitivity and reduce visceral fat. Sedentary lifestyles, in contrast, allow inflammation to persist.
Gut health is another key factor. Fibre-rich and fermented foods like curd and pickles support beneficial gut bacteria, while processed foods and excess sugar disrupt this balance. Early screening is crucial. Many Indians carry hidden risks—insulin resistance, abdominal fat, or abnormal cholesterol—often without visible symptoms. Non-communicable diseases linked to these factors account for over 5.8 million deaths annually in India. For individuals like Yashwant Maurya, the wake-up call was unexpected. “Health is not just about how you look,” he says.
Doctors say this misconception remains a major barrier. Today’s health threats are slow, silent, and often invisible—and among the most dangerous are the ones we cannot see.
Possible signs of Chronic Inflammation:
Brain fog
Dry eyes
Excess mucus production
Poor digestion
Low energy
Insulin resistance
Balance problems
Skin symptoms
Low back pain
Blood clotting
Swollen Lymph nodes
Fighting Fit
Simple habits that may help reduce inflammation
Turmeric power
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is known for its strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Traditional drinks like turmeric milk or a curcumin latte can help support the body’s natural defence systems
Black pepper
Curcumin is poorly absorbed on its own. Pairing turmeric with black pepper improves its bioavailability, allowing the body to use it more effectively
Fibre
Whole grains, vegetables, fruits and pulses help nourish beneficial gut bacteria that produce anti-inflammatory compounds
Move every day
Regular physical activity improves insulin sensitivity, reduces visceral fat and lowers inflammatory markers in the bloodstream
Prioritise sleep
Chronic sleep deprivation increases inflammatory markers such as C-reactive protein and interleukin-6
Reduce ultra-processed foods
Refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages and packaged snacks can trigger repeated blood sugar spikes and metabolic stress