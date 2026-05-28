Rising temperatures, rising health risks: Here is how to protect yourself this summer

As temperatures soar across India year after year, protecting yourself from a heatwave has become almost as important as protecting yourself from viral illnesses. Extreme heat conditions are now sending more people to hospitals with heatstroke, dehydration, skin infections, exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses.

Medical experts say the effects of prolonged exposure to high temperatures are no longer limited to outdoor workers alone; children, elderly people, office-goers, and even those staying indoors are increasingly feeling the impact of severe summer heat.

According to Dr Pushpa Gnanaraj, Senior Consultant Dermatology at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Chennai, one of the biggest concerns during summer is dehydration. “Our body loses a lot of fluids because of sweating, thus making our skin look dull and dry during summer times. It is very essential for us to remain properly hydrated so that we avoid dehydrating our skin,” she explains.

Hydration is more than just drinking water

Hydration is the first and most important defence against heat-related illness. Excessive sweating causes the body to lose water as well as salts and minerals, increasing the risk of dizziness, weakness, headaches, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion.

Apart from drinking enough water throughout the day, including fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices without excessive sugar, is beneficial.