Rising temperatures, rising health risks: Here is how to protect yourself this summer

As temperatures soar across India year after year, protecting yourself from a heatwave has become almost as important as protecting yourself from viral illnesses. Extreme heat conditions are now sending more people to hospitals with heatstroke, dehydration, skin infections, exhaustion, and other heat-related illnesses.
Medical experts say the effects of prolonged exposure to high temperatures are no longer limited to outdoor workers alone; children, elderly people, office-goers, and even those staying indoors are increasingly feeling the impact of severe summer heat.
According to Dr Pushpa Gnanaraj, Senior Consultant Dermatology at Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Chennai, one of the biggest concerns during summer is dehydration. “Our body loses a lot of fluids because of sweating, thus making our skin look dull and dry during summer times. It is very essential for us to remain properly hydrated so that we avoid dehydrating our skin,” she explains.
Hydration is more than just drinking water
Hydration is the first and most important defence against heat-related illness. Excessive sweating causes the body to lose water as well as salts and minerals, increasing the risk of dizziness, weakness, headaches, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion.
Apart from drinking enough water throughout the day, including fluids like coconut water, buttermilk, lemon water, and fresh fruit juices without excessive sugar, is beneficial.
“A vital element that affects skin health during summer is nutrition. The consumption of fruits that contain high amounts of water, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, along with coconut water, helps maintain a healthy and hydrated skin,” says Dr Pushpa.
Health experts advise avoiding excessive caffeine, sugary drinks, and alcohol during peak heat, as they can worsen dehydration.
Recognising warning signs of heat exhaustion
Heat exhaustion often begins with symptoms people tend to ignore. The warning signs include:
Heavy sweating
Extreme thirst
Fatigue or weakness
Dizziness
Nausea
Muscle cramps
Headache
Rapid heartbeat
Cool, clammy skin
If untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke, a medical emergency that may cause confusion, fainting, seizures, or dangerously high body temperature.
Doctors advise immediately moving to a cool place, loosening clothing, drinking fluids, and seeking medical help if symptoms worsen or persist.
Skin care during extreme heat
Summer heat can trigger several skin problems, ranging from sunburn and tanning to acne, fungal infections, rashes, and pigmentation.
“It is necessary to wear sunscreen every day, especially when it is very hot. If the skin is exposed too much to the sunlight, then problems like tanning, pigmentation, sunburn, and early ageing can take place,” says Dr Pushpa. She recommends using sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher regardless of weather conditions.
Dermatologists also caution against skipping moisturiser during summer. “Even during summer, the need for moisture is essential, although most people avoid putting on their moisturisers. Using gels or light moisturisers ensures that the skin remains hydrated and not greasy,” she says.
Sweating and excess oil production during summer can also clog pores and trigger breakouts. Doctors recommend using a gentle cleanser twice daily and avoiding heavy creams or harsh scrubs.
“The overuse of scrubs, heavy creams, and chemical products during summer can lead to irritation and sensitisation of the skin. Simple and basic skincare routines are best during summers,” Dr Pushpa adds.
Choosing the right clothes matters
What you wear during a heatwave can directly affect body temperature and skin health. Experts recommend loose-fitting, breathable cotton clothing that allows sweat to evaporate easily. Tight, synthetic, or non-breathable clothes can trap sweat and increase the risk of fungal infections and heat rashes.
“Wearing comfortable and breathable clothes made from materials like cotton will help avoid the production of sweat and protect against any type of infection and skin problems due to heat,” says Dr Pushpa.
Hats, sunglasses, umbrellas, and scarves can also reduce direct sun exposure.
Avoiding peak afternoon heat
Doctors advise limiting outdoor exposure, especially between noon and 4 pm, when temperatures are usually at their highest.
“Staying out of direct sunlight for prolonged periods of time, especially afternoon hours, reduces heat-related skin problems such as rashes, sunburns, and discolouration,” says Dr Pushpa.
If outdoor activity is unavoidable, it is recommended to take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas and carry water at all times.
Food safety during summer
High temperatures can also increase the risk of food poisoning because bacteria multiply faster in heat.
Doctors recommend avoiding stale or uncovered food, refrigerating cooked food promptly, drinking clean, safe water, washing fruits and vegetables properly, and avoiding roadside food that may have been exposed to heat for long periods.
Light, home-cooked meals are generally easier for the body to tolerate during extreme heat.
Sleep and heat stress
Hot nights can disrupt sleep, leading to fatigue, irritability, headaches, and poor concentration during the day.
Experts suggest keeping bedrooms well-ventilated, using light cotton bedsheets and clothing, staying hydrated before sleep, avoiding heavy meals close to bedtime, and reducing screen time before bed to improve sleep quality.
Lack of proper sleep can also reduce the body’s ability to cope with heat stress.
Extra caution for children and the elderly
Young children and elderly people are among the most vulnerable during heatwaves because their bodies regulate temperature less efficiently.
Experts say children may become dehydrated quickly during outdoor play, while elderly individuals may not feel thirsty despite losing fluids. People with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, or high blood pressure are also at greater risk.
One must ensure regular fluid intake, avoid outdoor activity during peak heat, keep indoor spaces cool and ventilated, and monitor for symptoms like confusion, weakness, or reduced urination.
When to seek medical help
Doctors warn that symptoms like persistent dizziness, vomiting, confusion, fainting, breathing difficulty, or very high fever should never be ignored during extreme heat.
“In case of any issues with your skin, such as tanning, itching, breakouts, rashes, and allergic reactions, they should not be ignored, and you should seek a consultation with a dermatologist,” says Dr Pushpa.
As heatwaves become more frequent and intense across India, small daily precautions can significantly reduce the risk of serious illness during the summer months.