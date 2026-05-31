Breaking free from tobacco: Expert tips to quit and what happens when you do

For many, tobacco use begins as an occasional habit. But what starts with a cigarette during a break or a chew after a meal can gradually evolve into something far more powerful. They can get addicted to it. Health experts say tobacco dependence is not simply about choice or willpower, it is a chronic medical condition that alters brain function, increases the risk of life-threatening diseases, and can be difficult to overcome without proper support.

As the world continues to battle rising rates of cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses, here are some expert tips on best ways to quit tobacco and understanding what happens when you quit tobacco.

“Tobacco use affects far more than just the lungs. Long-term smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, COPD, heart disease, stroke, and weakened immunity. Tobacco exposure can lead to cancers of the mouth, throat, bladder, and pancreas,” says Dr Kundan, Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.

Experts recommend a comprehensive approach to tobacco cessation that includes:

Set a Quit Date

Choosing a realistic quit date helps individuals mentally prepare for the process. Identifying situations where tobacco use feels automatic, such as commuting, tea breaks, stress, or social gatherings, can help in planning ahead.