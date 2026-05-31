Breaking free from tobacco: Expert tips to quit and what happens when you do

For many, tobacco use begins as an occasional habit. But what starts with a cigarette during a break or a chew after a meal can gradually evolve into something far more powerful. They can get addicted to it. Health experts say tobacco dependence is not simply about choice or willpower, it is a chronic medical condition that alters brain function, increases the risk of life-threatening diseases, and can be difficult to overcome without proper support.
As the world continues to battle rising rates of cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses, here are some expert tips on best ways to quit tobacco and understanding what happens when you quit tobacco.
“Tobacco use affects far more than just the lungs. Long-term smoking significantly increases the risk of lung cancer, COPD, heart disease, stroke, and weakened immunity. Tobacco exposure can lead to cancers of the mouth, throat, bladder, and pancreas,” says Dr Kundan, Consultant-Surgical Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad.
Experts recommend a comprehensive approach to tobacco cessation that includes:
Set a Quit Date
Choosing a realistic quit date helps individuals mentally prepare for the process. Identifying situations where tobacco use feels automatic, such as commuting, tea breaks, stress, or social gatherings, can help in planning ahead.
Seek Behavioural Counselling
Counselling, support groups and structured quit programmes help individuals recognise triggers, develop healthier coping mechanisms and stay accountable throughout their journey.
Consider Nicotine Replacement Therapy
Nicotine gums, patches and lozenges can reduce cravings and withdrawal symptoms by delivering controlled doses of nicotine without exposure to harmful tobacco smoke.
Discuss Prescription Treatments
For individuals with moderate to severe nicotine dependence, medications such as varenicline and bupropion may be prescribed under medical supervision to reduce cravings and increase the likelihood of long-term success.
Stay Connected to Follow-Up Support
Relapses can occur, but experts say that they should not be viewed as failures.
“Relapses can occur and should be viewed as opportunities to reassess triggers and strengthen the quit plan rather than as treatment failure,” says Dr Akshat Malik, Senior Consultant and Head of Head & Neck Oncology at Apollo Hospital, Delhi.
What Happens When You Quit?
Many smokers worry about withdrawal symptoms, but experts say these reactions are temporary and predictable.
“Nicotine withdrawal is a predictable, time-bound medical process,” says Dr Akshat.
Days 1–3: Cravings and Irritability
As dopamine levels begin to adjust, cravings can feel intense. However, most cravings last only a few minutes and can often be managed with nicotine replacement products and distraction techniques.
Days 2–7: Anxiety, Restlessness and Sleep Disturbances
Changes in the body's stress response system can trigger anxiety and sleep difficulties. Regular exercise and a consistent sleep schedule can help ease symptoms.
Weeks 1–4: Low Mood and Poor Concentration
Many people experience brain fog or temporary mood changes as the brain recalibrates. These symptoms typically improve over time.
Weeks 2–6: Increased Appetite
Because nicotine suppresses appetite and boosts metabolism, quitting often leads to increased hunger. Healthy snacks and regular meal planning can help prevent excessive weight gain.
Although cravings linked to routines, stress or social situations may persist longer, ongoing counselling and support can help individuals navigate these triggers successfully.
The Benefits Begin Immediately
The health advantages of quitting tobacco start sooner than many people realise. Beyond lowering the risk of future cancers and cardiovascular disease, quitting can also improve outcomes for patients already diagnosed with cancer.
Dr Akshat points out that even among patients with lung cancer, stopping tobacco use remains critically important.
“Stopping tobacco use can improve treatment response and support outcomes across therapies including surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and radiation treatment,” he says.
“Quitting tobacco at any stage helps improve lung function, reduces cancer risk, and enhances overall quality of life,” concurs Dr Kundan.
Understanding that addiction is rooted in biological changes within the brain rather than a lack of willpower can help reduce stigma and encourage more people to seek help.