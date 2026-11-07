How to work against the clock without working against your health

Millions of people in India work while the rest of the world sleeps, from nurses and doctors to IT and BPO professionals and hospitality staff. Night and rotating shifts are a fact of life for many, but the body was built to follow the sun, and going against that rhythm can quietly affect health.
We spoke to an endocrinologist and an obstetrician about how disrupted sleep affects blood sugar, what people with diabetes should keep in mind on night duty, and how pregnant women working irregular hours can protect themselves and their babies.
Your body runs on a clock
“Your body naturally has a circadian rhythm, which is an internal clock that helps control your sleep and digestion,” says Dr. Manjunath Malige, Director - Department of Endocrinology, Diabetes, Obesity & Weight Management, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru. “Circadian rhythms are usually linked to daylight and nighttime, which helps you regulate your waking and sleeping hours,” he explains.
When you wake up in the morning, he says, your body releases cortisol, a hormone that makes you feel alert and energised. In the evening, your body releases melatonin, which makes you sleepy. “Your circadian rhythm also helps you release insulin, a hormone that balances your blood sugar levels,” he says.
What night shifts do to blood sugar
“When overnight or rotating shifts disrupt your circadian rhythm, these hormones can also be disrupted,” Dr. Malige says, cautioning that unbalanced cortisol and insulin levels can increase your blood sugar and cause insulin resistance.
“Healthy sleep is about more than just following your circadian rhythm,” he says. “In addition to the timing and quality of your sleep, it also matters how much sleep you get. If you get less than 7 hours of sleep a day, you have an increased risk of type 2 diabetes,” Dr. Malige explains.
Can people with diabetes work night shifts?
According to Dr. Malige, employees living with diabetes can work night shifts, provided their condition is well-managed and appropriate workplace support is available. However, he says that irregular sleep patterns, delayed meals and changes in physical activity can affect blood glucose levels, making it important to follow a consistent diabetes management plan.
“Night-shift workers should monitor their blood sugar regularly, avoid skipping meals and ensure timely medication or insulin intake as advised by their treating physician,” Dr. Malige advises. “They should not consume a heavy meal at night, instead follow their normal eating routine,” he says.
Night shifts and pregnancy
“Pregnancy brings significant physiological and hormonal changes, making adequate rest, regular meals and a balanced daily routine particularly important for maternal health,” says Dr. Varini N, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital, Bengaluru. “For women working night shifts or rotational shifts, frequent disruption of the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle can affect metabolic regulation, blood pressure and glucose levels,” she explains.
“This is an important consideration in India, where women employed in healthcare, IT, BPO, hospitality and other round-the-clock services often work extended or irregular hours,” Dr. Varini says. “Such work patterns may be associated with an increased risk of pregnancy-related complications, including gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and low birth weight or growth restricted babies,” she adds.
“However, the risk varies from one individual to another and should be assessed in the context of her medical history and pregnancy,” she says.
What employers and expecting mothers can do
“Employers should consider flexible scheduling, adequate rest breaks and access to nutritious meals for pregnant employees,” Dr. Varini says. “Equally important is regular antenatal monitoring, including blood pressure and blood glucose assessments, so that potential complications can be identified and managed early,” she explains. “It is also important to have regular growth scans to assess baby growth and for early identification of any growth restriction,” she adds.
“The objective should not be to restrict women from working during pregnancy, but to ensure that their workplace conditions support a healthy pregnancy,” Dr. Varini says.
So, night shifts may be part of the job, but they don’t have to take a toll on your health. A steady routine, regular meals, enough sleep and regular check-ups, whether you are managing diabetes or expecting a baby, can go a long way. Workplaces have a role too, with flexible schedules and proper support for the people who keep the world running while it sleeps.