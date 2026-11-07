How to work against the clock without working against your health

Millions of people in India work while the rest of the world sleeps, from nurses and doctors to IT and BPO professionals and hospitality staff. Night and rotating shifts are a fact of life for many, but the body was built to follow the sun, and going against that rhythm can quietly affect health.

We spoke to an endocrinologist and an obstetrician about how disrupted sleep affects blood sugar, what people with diabetes should keep in mind on night duty, and how pregnant women working irregular hours can protect themselves and their babies.