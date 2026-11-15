Eating on the Clock

Did you know that your body has an internal biological clock that influences when it digests food, regulates blood sugar and prepares for sleep? While the brain’s master clock responds primarily to light and darkness, organs such as the liver, pancreas and gut also follow daily rhythms. Chrono-nutrition explores how meal timings interact with these rhythms, suggesting that when you eat can influence your metabolic health, just as much as what you eat does. The idea is not to follow a rigid eating schedule or overhaul your diet overnight, but to develop a routine that works with your body’s natural patterns.

Eat in sync with your body clock

Follow a consistent schedule: Eating meals at roughly the same time every day helps establish a predictable rhythm for the body's metabolic processes

Front-load your meals: For many people, insulin sensitivity and the body's ability to process glucose are generally better earlier in the day. Having a substantial breakfast and lunch, followed by a lighter dinner, may therefore support better blood sugar regulation

Use timings as a guide: For someone following a conventional daytime routine, breakfast between 7 and 9 am, lunch between noon and 2 pm, and dinner between 6 and 8 pm can be a useful starting point. Individual needs and schedules will vary

Make dinner an earlier affair

Avoid heavy meals close to bedtime: Eating a large dinner immediately before lying down may aggravate acidity, reflux and discomfort, and can interfere with sleep in some people

Allow a two-to-three-hour gap: Finishing dinner two to three hours before bed gives you time to begin digesting before sleep

Resist the temptation to compensate: Skipping meals during a busy day and then eating a large dinner late at night can make it harder to regulate hunger and portion sizes

Remember that late eating is not automatically unhealthy: Shift workers, people with demanding schedules and those with different sleep patterns may need to adjust their meal timings. The aim is to establish a consistent routine that accommodates real life