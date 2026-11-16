WHO issues first-ever guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes in adults

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation(WHO) has issued its first guidelines on the diagnosis and management of type 1 diabetes in adults, with recommendations designed to apply across all settings, including low-resource, emergency and humanitarian settings.
The new guidelines support efforts to achieve WHO targets to ensure that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.
It highlighted that more than 100 years after the discovery of insulin, many people living with type 1 diabetes still cannot access the insulin and care they need to survive.
The new guidelines recommend that people with type 1 diabetes receive insulin injections several times per day, with doses adjusted to blood glucose levels. Human insulin, a manufactured medicine that works like insulin naturally produced by the human body, is an appropriate and effective option. Other types of insulin can be used when needed.
Expressing his happiness with the first-ever guidelines for treatment of type 1 diabetes by WHO, Chennai-based Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), said that it was “very much needed.”
He said the WHO guidelines is “very important for India” because the country has the largest number of type 1 diabetes in the world.
An estimated 9,87,311 people are living with type 1 diabetes in India in 2025. Each year about 73,567 people are newly diagnosed.
Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin, making people dependent on daily insulin to survive.
“In many parts of the world, insulin is not even available. The WHO has mentioned that there is a need for monitoring, self-monitoring of glucose several times a day, and wherever possible, a continuous glucose monitoring sensor should be used. They have laid down the blood sugar targets as well as the HbA1c targets to be achieved. By making these guidelines, WHO is telling all the governments all over the world that the children and adults with type 1 diabetes need special care, and they have laid down the basic minimum criteria which must be followed for those with type 1 diabetes,” Dr Mohan told this paper.
“If the diabetes is not well controlled, those with type 1 diabetes not only are prone to infections and ketoacidosis and coma, but also in the long run to develop diabetic eye disease, kidney disease, nerve, and other complications. And therefore, these guidelines are to be welcomed,” said the renowned diabetologist.
Ketoacidosis is a serious, life-threatening complication of diabetes that happens when one's body does not have enough insulin
“Insulin is a lifesaving treatment, discovered more than 100 years ago. Yet many people with type 1 diabetes do not have access to affordable and high-quality insulin,” said Dr Søren Brostrøm, WHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health. “The new WHO guidelines provide evidence-based recommendations to help countries deliver the best possible care, including in settings where resources are limited and health services are disrupted.”
The guidelines recommend regular monitoring of blood glucose levels. At clinics, this can include a regular blood test that shows average blood sugar levels over the past few months. At home, people can check their own levels with a finger prick test or a continuous glucose monitor, through a small sensor worn on the skin.
Where blood glucose testing is not available, urine glucose testing can be considered.
WHO said it will help countries turn these recommendations into actions by providing practical tools and guidance to track progress.
Countries are also encouraged to actively involve people with type 1 diabetes in designing, implementing and evaluating diabetes programmes.
In 2025, around 9.5 million people lived with type 1 diabetes globally, with an additional 500 000 diagnosed in the same year. While often considered a childhood condition primarily, type 1 diabetes is increasingly affecting adults, the WHO said.
The 2026 World Diabetes Day focuses on “Early action on diabetes.”
Diabetes can lead to serious complications, including blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower-limb amputation.
The global burden of diabetes has more than quadrupled since 1990. In 2022, 830 million people were living with diabetes worldwide, the majority with type 2 diabetes.
More than 40% of people with diabetes are unaware that they have the condition and therefore remain undiagnosed.
India has an estimated 101 million people who were detected with diabetes, 136 million were found to be prediabetes and 315 million people from hypertension in 2021, said a study by ICMR-INDIAB, which measured the prevalence of metabolic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.