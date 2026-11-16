WHO issues first-ever guidelines for managing type 1 diabetes in adults

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organisation(WHO) has issued its first guidelines on the diagnosis and management of type 1 diabetes in adults, with recommendations designed to apply across all settings, including low-resource, emergency and humanitarian settings.

The new guidelines support efforts to achieve WHO targets to ensure that all people with type 1 diabetes have access to affordable insulin treatment and blood glucose self-monitoring by 2030.

It highlighted that more than 100 years after the discovery of insulin, many people living with type 1 diabetes still cannot access the insulin and care they need to survive.

The new guidelines recommend that people with type 1 diabetes receive insulin injections several times per day, with doses adjusted to blood glucose levels. Human insulin, a manufactured medicine that works like insulin naturally produced by the human body, is an appropriate and effective option. Other types of insulin can be used when needed.

Expressing his happiness with the first-ever guidelines for treatment of type 1 diabetes by WHO, Chennai-based Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), said that it was “very much needed.”

He said the WHO guidelines is “very important for India” because the country has the largest number of type 1 diabetes in the world.

An estimated 9,87,311 people are living with type 1 diabetes in India in 2025. Each year about 73,567 people are newly diagnosed.

Type 1 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which the body does not produce enough insulin, making people dependent on daily insulin to survive.