Reading between the lines of a "sugar-free" drink

“Zero sugar” and “diet” drinks are every health conscious person’s favourite thing now. Walk down any supermarket aisle and these drinks are everywhere, marketed as the safe swap for anyone watching their weight, blood sugar or liver health. But the label is doing a lot of the talking, and not all of what it implies is backed by evidence.

We spoke to an endocrinologist and a gastroenterologist about what "sugar-free" actually means on a nutrition label, and what's really in these drinks once the sugar is taken out.