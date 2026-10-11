A lunar cycle repeats every 28 days. We see the full moon gradually wane into the new moon, before the cycle begins again. Nature’s rhythm of waxing and waning has a parallel in the female body—the menstrual cycle.

The female body undergoes several distinct physiological milestones during a lifetime, including menarche, conception, childbirth and menopause. Complex interactions between hormones orchestrate these changes, with the menstrual cycle forming the foundation of reproductive health.

For many women, menstruation is accompanied by pain and discomfort before, during and sometimes after the period.

Ayurveda’s Perspective on Menstruation

In Ayurveda, Artava Chakra, or the menstrual cycle, is considered an important metabolic and reproductive pathway, with Agni—the transforming intelligence of the body—forming its foundation. When Agni is affected by factors such as diet, lifestyle, inadequate sleep or mental stress, it can consequently influence the Artava Chakra.

Some women also experience premenstrual congestion, generalised puffiness and breast tenderness in the days leading up to menstruation. Mood fluctuations, fatigue and a loss of enthusiasm may accompany these symptoms.

Menstrual cramps and pain are commonly referred to as dysmenorrhoea. Studies suggest that a substantial proportion of women of reproductive age experience dysmenorrhoea at some point in their lives. In severe cases, the pain can interfere with education, work and daily activities.

Ayurveda views these changes through the lens of fluctuations in Agni. These may influence the qualities and movement of the Doshas, particularly Vata in the pelvic region and lower abdomen, with Kapha contributing to obstruction. Ttreatment therefore focuses on clearing these obstructions and restoring the normal movement of Vata.

How to Handle Menstrual Discomfort

Practising Abhyangam (oil massage) over the lower abdomen and lower back, beginning at least five days before menstruation, may help reduce discomfort. In routine cases, sesame or mustard oil, gently warmed with a little rock salt, may be used. Medicated oils such as Dhanwantaram Tailam, Sahacharadi Tailam and Ksheerabala Tailam may be prescribed under medical supervision.

Mild purgatives, including medicated castor oils such as Gandharvahastadi Eranda Tailam and Sukumara Eranda Tailam, are traditionally used three to five days before menstruation to relieve menstrual cramps. However, such preparations should be used under appropriate medical guidance.

Severe dysmenorrhoea should not simply be accepted as part of menstruation. It warrants medical evaluation to rule out structural or other pathological causes. An Ayurveda gynaecologist can assess the individual case and, where appropriate, develop a tailored treatment plan over two or three menstrual cycles, along with dietary and lifestyle modifications. Yoga can also play a supportive role in managing menstrual symptoms. Menstrual Hygiene and Care

Menstruation involves complex hormonal interactions and inflammatory responses. Ayurveda traditionally recommends a period of rest during these days. Adequate fluid intake and seven to eight hours of sleep should also be prioritised.

What to Eat

Fenugreek-soaked water is traditionally used to help relieve uterine cramps. Light, nourishing meals can also be beneficial. A thin gruel prepared with rice and green gram dal, flavoured with ginger, cumin and fenugreek, can make for a wholesome and easily digestible meal during menstruation.

Menstruation is part of the body’s natural reproductive rhythm—a process deeply connected with the possibility of creation.